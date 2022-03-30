Data Analyst at First Nation Bank

Mar 30, 2022

Role Purpose :To provide expertise and support through translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions by analysing data, conducting root cause analysis, and recommending improvements to data quality, access and management. Using a combination of analytical expertise and business acumen the incumbent will extract reporting requirements from business, and deliver on this.

  • Minimum Qualification: Relevant BSc or BCom degree.
  • Preferred Qualification: Honours degree with focus in Information Management Dama Certification.

  • Minimum Experience: 3 to 5 years’ relevant experience

  • Perform statistical analysis to inform business decisions

  • Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG
  • Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
  • Continuously focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines in order to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
  • Prevent wastage, and on an ongoing basis identify process improvements in order to contain and reduce costs
  • Ensure continuous process improvement to enable effective operational processes
  • Participate in projects in the capacity required
  • Partner with business to inform research, analysis, and best practice advice and solutions
  • Mine, query and analyse data sets

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

