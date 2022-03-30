Data Analyst at First Nation Bank

Role Purpose :To provide expertise and support through translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions by analysing data, conducting root cause analysis, and recommending improvements to data quality, access and management. Using a combination of analytical expertise and business acumen the incumbent will extract reporting requirements from business, and deliver on this.

Minimum Qualification: Relevant BSc or BCom degree.

Preferred Qualification: Honours degree with focus in Information Management Dama Certification.

Minimum Experience: 3 to 5 years’ relevant experience

Perform statistical analysis to inform business decisions

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Continuously focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines in order to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Prevent wastage, and on an ongoing basis identify process improvements in order to contain and reduce costs

Ensure continuous process improvement to enable effective operational processes

Participate in projects in the capacity required

Partner with business to inform research, analysis, and best practice advice and solutions

Mine, query and analyse data sets

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position