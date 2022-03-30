Data Analyst at First Nation Bank

Role Purpose :To provide expertise and support through translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions by analysing data, conducting root cause analysis, and recommending improvements to data quality, access and management. Using a combination of analytical expertise and business acumen the incumbent will extract reporting requirements from business, and deliver on this.
- Minimum Qualification: Relevant BSc or BCom degree.
- Preferred Qualification: Honours degree with focus in Information Management Dama Certification.
-
Minimum Experience: 3 to 5 years’ relevant experience
-
Perform statistical analysis to inform business decisions
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG
- Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Continuously focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines in order to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
- Prevent wastage, and on an ongoing basis identify process improvements in order to contain and reduce costs
- Ensure continuous process improvement to enable effective operational processes
- Participate in projects in the capacity required
- Partner with business to inform research, analysis, and best practice advice and solutions
- Mine, query and analyse data sets
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours