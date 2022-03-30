Data Engineer at First National Bank

Role Purpose :To ensure effective movement, collection, integration, storage and provisioning of data to meet business objectives through sound understanding of business unit requirements and frequent collaboration with relevant stakeholders (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database and Solution Architects, Business Intelligence Developers, Data Scientists and Product Owners, etc)
- Control expenditure and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
- Manage acquisition, consumption and deployment of data for operational use
- Provide required support in designing and developing systems and solutions
- Contribute to business analysis processes
- Manage data and system integration and testing
- Conduct research on architectural systems
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships across area of specialisation
- Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own development
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- ETL
- SSIS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree