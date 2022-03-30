Data Engineer at First National Bank

Role Purpose :To ensure effective movement, collection, integration, storage and provisioning of data to meet business objectives through sound understanding of business unit requirements and frequent collaboration with relevant stakeholders (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database and Solution Architects, Business Intelligence Developers, Data Scientists and Product Owners, etc)

Control expenditure and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Manage acquisition, consumption and deployment of data for operational use

Provide required support in designing and developing systems and solutions

Contribute to business analysis processes

Manage data and system integration and testing

Conduct research on architectural systems

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships across area of specialisation

Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own development

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Desired Skills:

SQL

ETL

SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

