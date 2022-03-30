Database Admin at First Nation Bank

Mar 30, 2022

  • Minimum Qualification – Grade 12
  • Preferred Qualification – Relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
  • Experience – 3 to 5 years’ experience in Database Administration
  • Knowledge Required: Design and administration of logical and relational databases in diverse technological environments
  • Troubleshooting and analysis protocol
  • Various database systems – Oracle or MYSQL or SQL server
  • Database queries and theory
  • Distributed computing architectures

Duties include:

  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
  • Provide resolution of database conflicts to align to quality standards and eliminate inappropriate data usage
  • Support the building of a scalable and resilient database system to mitigate disaster and performance risks
  • Design and create relational databases; scripts for standard and non-standard database access and provide database administrative support; replication processes and maintenance
  • Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG
  • Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
  • Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions
  • Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
  • Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
  • Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Desired Skills:

  • Postgres
  • Mysql
  • Cloud
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position