Our client in the renewable energy industry currently has an exciting Intermediate SQL Developer role to be based in Tokai, Cape Town.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Relevant programming and software development certifications/degree
PREFERRED SKILLS:
- Practical knowledge of relational databases
- Practical knowledge of at least one server-side object-oriented programming language
- Ability to optimize table structures (using indexes efficiently etc)
- Ability to write clean and high-performance SQL queries
- Ability to write complex queries (from joins all the way to stored procedures etc)
- Ability to do research and development (RnD) on new databases to further enhance the system
- Understand the problem that the underlying database needs to address
- Have an affinity towards data visualisation principles (to communicate data to a broader none-technical audience)
- Ability to work individually and with others both in your department and inter-departmentally
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- 3-5 years’ experience preferred
- Critical Languages and Databases
- SQL
- Microsoft Sql Server
- MySql
-
Java (More so to interacting with database)
-
Advantageous Languages and Databases
- Informix (database)
- Python
- Php
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Debug database when system not functioning as expected (in collaboration with software developers)
- Create and update stored procedures to create new or update existing system functionality
- Managing the creation/updating/deletion of tables primarily in the main system (Copper)
- Optimizing existing sequel and stored procedures for cleaner code and performance
- Shadow the contractor specialist to begin bringing in-house some of the things currently being outsourced
- Do RnD on new databases and general data storage related technologies (e.g.: Redis, Hadoop) to search for opportunities to further improve the system
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
Suitable candidates are encouraged to apply by responding to this post or simply submit their updated CV to [Email Address Removed] for immediate consideration.
Desired Skills:
- Mysql
- Sql Server
- Intermediate SQL Developer
- Java
- Development SQL
- Development SQL Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma