Intermediate SQL Developer

Our client in the renewable energy industry currently has an exciting Intermediate SQL Developer role to be based in Tokai, Cape Town.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Relevant programming and software development certifications/degree

PREFERRED SKILLS:

Practical knowledge of relational databases

Practical knowledge of at least one server-side object-oriented programming language

Ability to optimize table structures (using indexes efficiently etc)

Ability to write clean and high-performance SQL queries

Ability to write complex queries (from joins all the way to stored procedures etc)

Ability to do research and development (RnD) on new databases to further enhance the system

Understand the problem that the underlying database needs to address

Have an affinity towards data visualisation principles (to communicate data to a broader none-technical audience)

Ability to work individually and with others both in your department and inter-departmentally

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

3-5 years’ experience preferred

Critical Languages and Databases

SQL

Microsoft Sql Server

MySql

Java (More so to interacting with database)

Advantageous Languages and Databases

Informix (database)

Python

Php

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Debug database when system not functioning as expected (in collaboration with software developers)

Create and update stored procedures to create new or update existing system functionality

Managing the creation/updating/deletion of tables primarily in the main system (Copper)

Optimizing existing sequel and stored procedures for cleaner code and performance

Shadow the contractor specialist to begin bringing in-house some of the things currently being outsourced

Do RnD on new databases and general data storage related technologies (e.g.: Redis, Hadoop) to search for opportunities to further improve the system

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Suitable candidates are encouraged to apply by responding to this post

