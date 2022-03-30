Intermediate SQL Developer

Mar 30, 2022

Our client in the renewable energy industry currently has an exciting Intermediate SQL Developer role to be based in Tokai, Cape Town.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Relevant programming and software development certifications/degree

PREFERRED SKILLS:

  • Practical knowledge of relational databases
  • Practical knowledge of at least one server-side object-oriented programming language
  • Ability to optimize table structures (using indexes efficiently etc)
  • Ability to write clean and high-performance SQL queries
  • Ability to write complex queries (from joins all the way to stored procedures etc)
  • Ability to do research and development (RnD) on new databases to further enhance the system
  • Understand the problem that the underlying database needs to address
  • Have an affinity towards data visualisation principles (to communicate data to a broader none-technical audience)
  • Ability to work individually and with others both in your department and inter-departmentally

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

  • 3-5 years’ experience preferred
  • Critical Languages and Databases
  • SQL
  • Microsoft Sql Server
  • MySql

  • Java (More so to interacting with database)

  • Advantageous Languages and Databases

  • Informix (database)
  • Python
  • Php

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Debug database when system not functioning as expected (in collaboration with software developers)
  • Create and update stored procedures to create new or update existing system functionality
  • Managing the creation/updating/deletion of tables primarily in the main system (Copper)
  • Optimizing existing sequel and stored procedures for cleaner code and performance
  • Shadow the contractor specialist to begin bringing in-house some of the things currently being outsourced
  • Do RnD on new databases and general data storage related technologies (e.g.: Redis, Hadoop) to search for opportunities to further improve the system
  • Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Suitable candidates are encouraged to apply by responding to this post or simply submit their updated CV to [Email Address Removed] for immediate consideration.

