iOS Mobile Developer

IT Consulting / Contracting role
Fully Remote
Financial / Banking
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
-
MUST HAVE 3+years’ experience in software development using Swift or Objective-C
-
2+ years working with JSON, Codable, GCD or asynchronous programming
- Package management using Cocoapods, Carthage, Swift Packages, etc
- Excellent understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts
- Expertise with Swift, Objective-C, iOS, fundamentals and frameworks
- Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills
- Ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules
- Have a passion to write and help others produce efficient code.
- Mentor and train fellow team members to become better developers
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
- A passion for technology and the ability to learn new concepts quickly
- Thorough knowledge of macOS and iOS
- Experience with Continuous Integration & Delivery (Azure DevOps, Jenkins, etc)
Desired Skills:
- Swift
- Objective-C
- JSON
- iOS
- Android
- Mac
- MacOS
- GCD
- Codable
- Cocoapods
- Carthage
- Azure DevOps
- Mobile Development
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Banking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development