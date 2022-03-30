iOS Mobile Developer

Mar 30, 2022

IT Consulting / Contracting role
Fully Remote
Financial / Banking

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • MUST HAVE 3+years’ experience in software development using Swift or Objective-C

  • 2+ years working with JSON, Codable, GCD or asynchronous programming

  • Package management using Cocoapods, Carthage, Swift Packages, etc
  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts
  • Expertise with Swift, Objective-C, iOS, fundamentals and frameworks
  • Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills
  • Ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules
  • Have a passion to write and help others produce efficient code.
  • Mentor and train fellow team members to become better developers
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
  • A passion for technology and the ability to learn new concepts quickly
  • Thorough knowledge of macOS and iOS
  • Experience with Continuous Integration & Delivery (Azure DevOps, Jenkins, etc)

Desired Skills:

  • Swift
  • Objective-C
  • JSON
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Mac
  • MacOS
  • GCD
  • Codable
  • Cocoapods
  • Carthage
  • Azure DevOps
  • Mobile Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position