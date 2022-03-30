IT Support Analyst at QES

Mar 30, 2022

My client based Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for a Support Analyst (IT) to join them on a independent contract basis

Job purpose

The Production Support Analyst: IT Operations will be responsible for 1st line business support in the IT Operations team, including writing MIS queries (SQL & DB2) and analysis of production issues.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Production Support Analyst:

  • Writing MIS queries for users
  • Evaluating and sifting user requests
  • Responsible for 1st line application support across systems
  • Investigation of production errors / issues and recommendations.
  • Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes
  • Perform defect logging and reporting
  • Testing of production changes

Qualifications and experience

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • IT qualification advantageous
  • 2 – 3 years relevant experience in a support environment in the financial services industry
  • Intermediate knowledge and experience in SQL
  • Business knowledge – Relevant practical experience in the financial services industry, preferably Unit trust or Linked product industry
  • Previous experience working in dynamic support environment would be to your advantage
  • Understanding of common software failures and faults
  • Business knowledge – Unit trust / Linked Product industry

Competencies

  • Excellent problem solving and analysis skills
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Passion for working in highly collaborative environments
  • Client Services Orientation
  • Team player
  • Information Monitoring
  • Ability to perform well under pressure
  • Persistence
  • Attention to detail
  • Tenacity

Attributes

  • Honesty, integrity and respect
  • Proactive
  • Thoroughness
  • Self-motivated
  • Professional manner
  • Positive, enthusiastic attitude
  • A challenging and enquiring mind

