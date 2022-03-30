IT Support Analyst at QES

30/03/2022

My client based Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for a Support Analyst (IT) to join them on a independent contract basis

Job purpose

The Production Support Analyst: IT Operations will be responsible for 1st line business support in the IT Operations team, including writing MIS queries (SQL & DB2) and analysis of production issues.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Production Support Analyst:

Writing MIS queries for users

Evaluating and sifting user requests

Responsible for 1st line application support across systems

Investigation of production errors / issues and recommendations.

Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes

Perform defect logging and reporting

Testing of production changes

Qualifications and experience

Matric / Grade 12

IT qualification advantageous

2 – 3 years relevant experience in a support environment in the financial services industry

Intermediate knowledge and experience in SQL

Business knowledge – Relevant practical experience in the financial services industry, preferably Unit trust or Linked product industry

Previous experience working in dynamic support environment would be to your advantage

Understanding of common software failures and faults

Business knowledge – Unit trust / Linked Product industry

Competencies

Excellent problem solving and analysis skills

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Passion for working in highly collaborative environments

Client Services Orientation

Team player

Information Monitoring

Ability to perform well under pressure

Persistence

Attention to detail

Tenacity

Attributes

Honesty, integrity and respect

Proactive

Thoroughness

Self-motivated

Professional manner

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

A challenging and enquiring mind

Desired Skills:

SQL Application Support

Application Support

User Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

