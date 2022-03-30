IT Support Analyst at QES

NOW HIRING
30/03/2022
My client based Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for a Support Analyst (IT) to join them on a independent contract basis
Job purpose
The Production Support Analyst: IT Operations will be responsible for 1st line business support in the IT Operations team, including writing MIS queries (SQL & DB2) and analysis of production issues.
Key outcomes
The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Production Support Analyst:
- Writing MIS queries for users
- Evaluating and sifting user requests
- Responsible for 1st line application support across systems
- Investigation of production errors / issues and recommendations.
- Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes
- Perform defect logging and reporting
- Testing of production changes
Qualifications and experience
- Matric / Grade 12
- IT qualification advantageous
- 2 – 3 years relevant experience in a support environment in the financial services industry
- Intermediate knowledge and experience in SQL
- Business knowledge – Relevant practical experience in the financial services industry, preferably Unit trust or Linked product industry
- Previous experience working in dynamic support environment would be to your advantage
- Understanding of common software failures and faults
- Business knowledge – Unit trust / Linked Product industry
Competencies
- Excellent problem solving and analysis skills
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Passion for working in highly collaborative environments
- Client Services Orientation
- Team player
- Information Monitoring
- Ability to perform well under pressure
- Persistence
- Attention to detail
- Tenacity
Attributes
- Honesty, integrity and respect
- Proactive
- Thoroughness
- Self-motivated
- Professional manner
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- A challenging and enquiring mind
