JavaScript Developer

Responsibilities:
- Maintain existing user-facing application using [URL Removed] user-facing applications using [URL Removed] modular and reusable components and libraries
- Optimizing your application for performance
- Staying up-to-date with all recent developments in the JavaScript and [URL Removed] space
- Keeping an eye on security updates and issues found with [URL Removed] and all project dependencies
- Proposing any upgrades and updates necessary for keeping up with modern security and development best practices
- Working with no code/low code backend.
Requirements:
- Experience and knowledge of JavaScript language and its modern ES6+ syntax and features
- Experience with [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, and the virtual DOM
- Familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem, including Vue CLI, Vuex, Vue Router, and [URL Removed] understanding of HTML5 and CSS3
- Proficiency with Git
Knowledge in the following areas would be advantageous but not necessary:
Python
Flask
SSQL
Devops
Docker
