JavaScript Developer

Responsibilities:

Maintain existing user-facing application using [URL Removed] user-facing applications using [URL Removed] modular and reusable components and libraries

Optimizing your application for performance

Staying up-to-date with all recent developments in the JavaScript and [URL Removed] space

Keeping an eye on security updates and issues found with [URL Removed] and all project dependencies

Proposing any upgrades and updates necessary for keeping up with modern security and development best practices

Working with no code/low code backend.

Requirements:

Experience and knowledge of JavaScript language and its modern ES6+ syntax and features

Experience with [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, and the virtual DOM

Familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem, including Vue CLI, Vuex, Vue Router, and [URL Removed] understanding of HTML5 and CSS3

Proficiency with Git

Knowledge in the following areas would be advantageous but not necessary:

Python

Flask

SSQL

Devops

Docker

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

