JavaScript Developer

Mar 30, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain existing user-facing application using [URL Removed] user-facing applications using [URL Removed] modular and reusable components and libraries
  • Optimizing your application for performance
  • Staying up-to-date with all recent developments in the JavaScript and [URL Removed] space
  • Keeping an eye on security updates and issues found with [URL Removed] and all project dependencies
  • Proposing any upgrades and updates necessary for keeping up with modern security and development best practices
  • Working with no code/low code backend.

Requirements:

  • Experience and knowledge of JavaScript language and its modern ES6+ syntax and features
  • Experience with [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, and the virtual DOM
  • Familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem, including Vue CLI, Vuex, Vue Router, and [URL Removed] understanding of HTML5 and CSS3
  • Proficiency with Git

Knowledge in the following areas would be advantageous but not necessary:
Python
Flask
SSQL
Devops
Docker

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

