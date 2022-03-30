Remote Senior Web Developer

Do you see the soul of Javascript and live at driving the full software lifecycle, from concept to development? You share our obsession with delivering the best user experience, and are comfortable with frontend coding languages, development frameworks, and third-party libraries? Then we are looking for you!

With our client’s company growing rapidly, they are looking to hire a Senior Web Developer. The ideal candidate is a creative problem solver who will work in coordination with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain the next-generation websites and web tools.

Job Requirements:

South African ID or valid RSA Work Permit

Relevant IT/Computer Science qualification

Minimum 4 years’ experience in development of websites and web applications

Strong knowledge of web & server architectures

Proficient in JavaScript (VueJs / ReactJs advantageous), HTML5, CSS

Experienced on SQL Server / MySQL

C# experience advantageous

Tech Stack:

VueJs

ReactJs

JavaScript

Bootstrap

HTML/5

CSS pre-processors (SASS/LESS)

C#

MySQL

Duties & Responsibilities:

Website and software application designing, building, or maintaining.

Using scripting or authoring languages, management tools, content creation tools, applications, and digital media.

Conferring with teams to resolve conflicts, prioritize needs, develop content criteria, or choose solutions.

Directing or performing Website updates.

Developing or validating test routines and schedules to ensure that test cases mimic external interfaces and address all browser and device types.

Editing, writing, or designing Website content, and directing team members who produce content.

Maintaining an understanding of the latest Web applications and programming practices through education, study, and participation in conferences, workshops, and groups.

Back up files from Web sites to local directories for recovery.

Identifying problems uncovered by customer feedback and testing, and correcting or referring problems to appropriate personnel for correction.

Evaluating code to ensure it meets industry standards, is valid, is properly structured, and is compatible with browsers, devices, or operating systems.

Determining user needs by analyzing technical requirements.

What sets our client apart from your average Joe workplace? They believe in fostering healthy relationships, along with trust and value for their employees.

Benefits offered to employees include above market related base salaries, share allocation, health cover, risk cover, provident contribution, paid leave and additional Responsible Paid Time Off.

To apply for this position and find out more about this role, submit your detailed CV for consideration.

Should you not hear from us within two weeks of application, please consider your application unsuccessful for this role.

Desired Skills:

VueJs

JavaScript

SQL

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

