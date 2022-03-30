Snr Specialist: Lead Data Scientist (1)

CORE DESCRIPTION
Responsible to execute the strategic roadmap and create value through delivery of internal and external artificial intelligence solutions and products. Oversight of a portfolio of data science projects, providing strategic and technical guidance on solving a variety of use cases across the client and for its customers. Develop machine learning and deep learning competencies and manage and develop a ‘full-stack’ team of data science specialists. The role’s focus will be on NLP, both text and speech, but projects can span Computer Vision and other domains.
FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE
- Statistical and mathematical foundations
- Data science and analytics frameworks (NLP and Computer Vision); Programming (Python, R, Git, Linux)
- Cloud computing (GCP preferable)
- Big Data (Cloudera, Hadoop, Spark)
FUNCTIONAL SKILLS
- Strategic thinking
- Innovative thinking
- Communication (written and verbal)
- Stakeholder management
- Planning & organizing (Miro, Confluence & Jira)
- Research & development
ATTITUDES/ LEADERSHIP COMPETENCIES
- Business Leadership
- Market Leadership
- Personal Leadership
- Problem solver
- Takes initiative
- Hard working
- Can do attitude
- Innovative thinker
- Works well in teams
- Works well under pressure
- Relishes dynamic/ changing environment
- Time management
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Define and implement the AI strategy and product roadmap in relation to the TKG strategy, and provide input into the broader strategic direction of our clients Strategic Insights
- Cultivate and manage working relationships with a variety of stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions
- Develop business cases for new solutions or products, and establish the value for existing projects
- Determine the most appropriate data science tools/ approaches for specific projects
- Execute end to end data science projects and product development processes
- Engage with our data engineering team to ensure any AI products or solutions are managed
- Identify and manage resource requirements including people and systems
- Lead and develop a team of data scientists and provide hands on guidance
- Establish, document and champion data science best practices in the team
- Help Strategic Insights become thought leaders in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence
- Stay abreast of new developments and solutions in the market to ensure we don’t fall behind
- Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture
- Consistent documentation of all implemented systems and processes
REQUIRED CERTIFICATION/PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION e
- Data science and cloud certifications will be advantageous (GCP, Azure, AWS).
QUALIFICATIONS
- Post graduate degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, or a related field (NQF level 7)
- A qualified Actuary with data science experience
- A Master’s degree (NQF level 9) will be an advantage
EXPERIENCE
- 7 years of work experience in the field of data science with at least 2 years having been on management/ specialist level
- Experience in ICT/Telecommunications will be an advantage
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Experience in Natural Language Processing. Strong statistical & mathematical foundations.
- Experience with Google Cloud Platform.
- Expected to stay abreast of new data science developments and to put them into practice.
Desired Skills:
- Snr Specialist: Lead Data Scientist