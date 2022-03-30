Web App Developer

Responsibilities

Head office-based role (in office always – not virtual)

Have deep knowledge when it comes to HTML, CSS, Java and Python

Able to think out of the box and be creative when it comes to finding solutions to issues.

MFA integration and other security aspects when it comes to designing web portals.

Deep knowledge when it comes to API integration (REST, JSON) and best practices that needs to be applied for future proofing

Be able to create integration pipelines to provide paths for data housed on Azure Data Lake/Warehouse, Azure SQL, AWS and Local SQL Database

Personal and Company Development

Ensure alignment to company development

Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self -measure

Competencies

Work well within a team

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Technical and IT proficient

Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement

Action orientated and show initiative

Qualifications and Experience

Appropriate qualification

Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Java

Python

API Integration

REST

JSON

Azure SQL

AWS

SQL Database

HTML CSS

CSS Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is an independent financial services business whose core product is advice and investment management. The company is independently incorporated and operated by a team of highly experienced industry professionals. They are backed by one of the largest financial services businesses in SA. There are 250 members of staff and 50 offices across South Africa. Current assets under advice are R25bn and the company is owner-managed.

Learn more/Apply for this position