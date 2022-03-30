Web App Developer

Responsibilities
- Head office-based role (in office always – not virtual)
- Have deep knowledge when it comes to HTML, CSS, Java and Python
- Able to think out of the box and be creative when it comes to finding solutions to issues.
- MFA integration and other security aspects when it comes to designing web portals.
- Deep knowledge when it comes to API integration (REST, JSON) and best practices that needs to be applied for future proofing
- Be able to create integration pipelines to provide paths for data housed on Azure Data Lake/Warehouse, Azure SQL, AWS and Local SQL Database
Personal and Company Development
- Ensure alignment to company development
- Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self -measure
Competencies
- Work well within a team
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Technical and IT proficient
- Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
- Action orientated and show initiative
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate qualification
- Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Java
- Python
- API Integration
- REST
- JSON
- Azure SQL
- AWS
- SQL Database
- HTML CSS
- CSS Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is an independent financial services business whose core product is advice and investment management. The company is independently incorporated and operated by a team of highly experienced industry professionals. They are backed by one of the largest financial services businesses in SA. There are 250 members of staff and 50 offices across South Africa. Current assets under advice are R25bn and the company is owner-managed.