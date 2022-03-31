BI Developer

A well-established company is looking for a Senior BI and Data Warehouse Developer to join their team of strong individuals.

The candidate needs to be up for a challenge and hands on and can take initiative.

This candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing Solutions to the company.

Required Experience:

BSc in Computer Science or similar

Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development

Experience in the following is essential:

SSIS

SSAS

EDW using Ralph Kimball principles.

Cognos

SSRS

ETL Applications

Power BI

Tableau

Valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

ETL

