BI Developer

Mar 31, 2022

A well-established company is looking for a Senior BI and Data Warehouse Developer to join their team of strong individuals.

The candidate needs to be up for a challenge and hands on and can take initiative.

This candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing Solutions to the company.

Required Experience:

  • BSc in Computer Science or similar
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development
  • Experience in the following is essential:
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • EDW using Ralph Kimball principles.
  • Cognos
  • SSRS
  • ETL Applications
  • Power BI
  • Tableau
  • Valid driver’s license

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ETL

