BI Developer

A well-established company is looking for a Senior BI and Data Warehouse Developer to join their team of strong individuals.
The candidate needs to be up for a challenge and hands on and can take initiative.
This candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing Solutions to the company.
Required Experience:
- BSc in Computer Science or similar
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development
- Experience in the following is essential:
- SSIS
- SSAS
- EDW using Ralph Kimball principles.
- Cognos
- SSRS
- ETL Applications
- Power BI
- Tableau
- Valid driver’s license
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ETL