Cloud and Dev Ops Engineer ( AWS )

Diploma, Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent
Experience designing, building, refactoring or operating large scale and impactful IT projects – either on premises or in the cloud
Good experience in at least one programming language (JavaScript, Typescript, Python, JavaScript, Go, .Net, Java, etc.)
In depth working knowledge in a technology domain such as distributed internet-scale web or mobile applications, DevOps, Serverless, Big Data, Analytics, Machine Learning, highlysecured workloads
2+ years of hands-on AWS experience, a must
5 years’ understanding of the concepts of Cloud
5+ years software or infrastructure architecture experience
2+ years experience with micro-services architecture
CI/CD and DevOps ie 4+ years of hands-on CI/CD experience a must. Bonus would be experience with Bitrise, CircleCI, Fastlane, Firebase Distribution, Bitbucket, Cloud IDEs,
environment administration experience
2+ years of hands-on environment management experience
1+ Associate level certification in AWS (including AWS Certified Solutions Architect ) or have the knowledge,
Linux System Administration & Bash scripting
AWS Well-Architected Framework
AWS CloudFormation and/or Terraform
Introduce DevSecOps culture and work with other teams to make sure this gets achieved
Monitor Resources and Log Analytics
Web services, API, REST, TCP/IP, DNS, HTTP and distributed networks experience
Database experience (noSQL) a preference
Work experience in infrastructure, database and network administration for highly available and scalable applications
Have an awareness of Agile / Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.
Lead the development of technical artifacts including Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM),
Detailed Technical Design, Security Architecture Plan, Services Description Document,
etc.
Plan and develop support processes that adhere to best practices (ITIL)