Cloud and Dev Ops Engineer ( AWS )

Diploma, Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent

Experience designing, building, refactoring or operating large scale and impactful IT projects – either on premises or in the cloud

Good experience in at least one programming language (JavaScript, Typescript, Python, JavaScript, Go, .Net, Java, etc.)

In depth working knowledge in a technology domain such as distributed internet-scale web or mobile applications, DevOps, Serverless, Big Data, Analytics, Machine Learning, highlysecured workloads

2+ years of hands-on AWS experience, a must

5 years’ understanding of the concepts of Cloud

5+ years software or infrastructure architecture experience

2+ years experience with micro-services architecture

CI/CD and DevOps ie 4+ years of hands-on CI/CD experience a must. Bonus would be experience with Bitrise, CircleCI, Fastlane, Firebase Distribution, Bitbucket, Cloud IDEs,

environment administration experience

2+ years of hands-on environment management experience

1+ Associate level certification in AWS (including AWS Certified Solutions Architect ) or have the knowledge,

Linux System Administration & Bash scripting

AWS Well-Architected Framework

AWS CloudFormation and/or Terraform

Introduce DevSecOps culture and work with other teams to make sure this gets achieved

Monitor Resources and Log Analytics

Web services, API, REST, TCP/IP, DNS, HTTP and distributed networks experience

Database experience (noSQL) a preference

Work experience in infrastructure, database and network administration for highly available and scalable applications

Have an awareness of Agile / Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.

Lead the development of technical artifacts including Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM),

Detailed Technical Design, Security Architecture Plan, Services Description Document,

etc.

Plan and develop support processes that adhere to best practices (ITIL)

