Data Analyst at NRF National Research Foundation

The SKA precursor MeerKAT is a 64-dish radio interferometer located in South Africa, inaugurated in 2018. While transitioning to full science operations, numerous exciting discoveries have already been made with MeerKAT. In parallel with a robust science program, development of new capabilities and improvements to telescope performance continues. As part of building up the science operations team, SARAO seeks to employ data analysts.

Provide quality assurance and quality control of the telescope data productsMaintain calibration of the telescopeProvide user support via the SARAO external helpdesk

Masters Degree / NQF 9

1-2 years

MSc in radio astronomy or related discipline

Experience in reduction and analysis of radio astronomy data (experience with MeerKAT would be beneficial), or knowledge of MeerKAT operationsAbility to program in C/ Python/shell scriptsLinux operating systemsTechnical report writingData analysis

radio astronomy reduction softwareradio telescope systemsstatistical data analysis techniques

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT and KAT-7 telescopes in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

