Our client, a giant in the Telecommunications space, is on the hunt for a Data Scientist.
Sounds interesting? Read on
Technical Requirements:
- Statistical foundations
- Mathematical foundations
- Data science and analytics frameworks
- Programming experience (Python, R, Git, Linux)
- Cloud computing experience (GCP preferable)
- Big Data (preferably Hadoop, PySpark).
- Machine learning; Research & development ability
Role Tasks:
- Engage with stakeholders to lead and support data science project delivery solving business problems or developing solutions
- Using mathematical, statistical and machine learning techniques to solve problems
- Programming solutions using data science programming languages (Python, R etc.)
- Executing end to end exploratory data analysis and product development processes
- Implementing visualization (Tableau, PowerBI), advanced analytics and data science solutions for customers
- Lead and develop a team of junior data scientists
- Strong support to the lead data scientist
- Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture
Let’s get those applications through!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Git
- Linux
- Hadoop
- PySpark
- Machine Learning