Data Scientist

Our client, a giant in the Telecommunications space, is on the hunt for a Data Scientist.

Technical Requirements:

Statistical foundations

Mathematical foundations

Data science and analytics frameworks

Programming experience (Python, R, Git, Linux)

Cloud computing experience (GCP preferable)

Big Data (preferably Hadoop, PySpark).

Machine learning; Research & development ability

Role Tasks:

Engage with stakeholders to lead and support data science project delivery solving business problems or developing solutions

Using mathematical, statistical and machine learning techniques to solve problems

Programming solutions using data science programming languages (Python, R etc.)

Executing end to end exploratory data analysis and product development processes

Implementing visualization (Tableau, PowerBI), advanced analytics and data science solutions for customers

Lead and develop a team of junior data scientists

Strong support to the lead data scientist

Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture

Desired Skills:

Python

Git

Linux

Hadoop

PySpark

Machine Learning

