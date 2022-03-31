Data Scientist

Mar 31, 2022

Our client, a giant in the Telecommunications space, is on the hunt for a Data Scientist.
Sounds interesting? Read on

Technical Requirements:

  • Statistical foundations
  • Mathematical foundations
  • Data science and analytics frameworks
  • Programming experience (Python, R, Git, Linux)
  • Cloud computing experience (GCP preferable)
  • Big Data (preferably Hadoop, PySpark).
  • Machine learning; Research & development ability

Role Tasks:

  • Engage with stakeholders to lead and support data science project delivery solving business problems or developing solutions
  • Using mathematical, statistical and machine learning techniques to solve problems
  • Programming solutions using data science programming languages (Python, R etc.)
  • Executing end to end exploratory data analysis and product development processes
  • Implementing visualization (Tableau, PowerBI), advanced analytics and data science solutions for customers
  • Lead and develop a team of junior data scientists
  • Strong support to the lead data scientist
  • Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture

Let’s get those applications through!

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Git
  • Linux
  • Hadoop
  • PySpark
  • Machine Learning

