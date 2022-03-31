Embedded and Firmware Engineer x 3

Mar 31, 2022

What you need to be successful

  • Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)
  • Essential experience (minimum 3 years):
  • Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals
  • Code planning/design
  • C/C++ coding
  • Coding standards
  • Testing & debugging
  • Source control

Core responsibilities include:

  • Firmware development: Design, code and verify
  • Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs
  • Ownership of technical areas
  • Ownership of small projects and group investigation
  • For more information on this role please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Gugu at [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical and pension

