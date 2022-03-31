IT Architect at Ntice Search

My client a blue-chip chemical manufacturing organisation is looking to hire a specialist IT Architect to be responsible for the processing side of the business. This role is based in Cape Town. To be considered for this role you must come from a chemical/ petro chemical sector with a solid understanding of related IT/technology systems and applications. You will be responsible for ensuring the technical architecture for the processing site. The IT architecture needs to be future proofed to ensure the company can achieve all their key objectives.

A large part of this role is looking at innovation and digitisation across the business. You will work alongside a team of specialist Architects to ensure your part of the business aligns with the enterprise-wide architecture.

Key components to this role include:

Supporting and enforcing adherence to IT standards, architecture principals, company polices/ procedures, governance frameworks, corporate governance and general standards.

Driving, design and rolling out the roadmap for the processing plant covering: Governance, Risk, Security, Technology, Business Architecture, Systems, Applications, Information, Data and Solutions

Deliver on projects – digitisation / future proof the business in all key areas / streamline and improve processes across the site

High level strategic project management (feasibility through to maintenance)

Management and selection of key vendors

Essentials for this role

Degree is preferred – or relevant architecture certifications / qualifications

Must have an in-depth understanding of the chemical/ petro chemical sector technology stacks

Strong background in cloud and Virtualisation

Background in Architecture covering technology, application development, business process operations.

Please note that the company will look at covering relocation for the right candidate. On offer is a superb basic + benefits.

Desired Skills:

IT Architect

Enterprise Architect

Domain Architect

Learn more/Apply for this position