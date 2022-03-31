Java Developer

Mar 31, 2022

High Profile company seeking a Java Development manager with 7 years management experience. Role is in Centurion.
Key Requirements

  • 5-7 years’ senior development experience
  • 5 years’ management experience
  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
  • Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity
  • Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted
  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java

Learn more/Apply for this position