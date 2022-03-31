Java Developer

High Profile company seeking a Java Development manager with 7 years management experience. Role is in Centurion.
Key Requirements
- 5-7 years’ senior development experience
- 5 years’ management experience
- Relevant IT qualification
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
- Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity
- Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java