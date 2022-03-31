Java Developer

High Profile company seeking a Java Development manager with 7 years management experience. Role is in Centurion.

Key Requirements

5-7 years’ senior development experience

5 years’ management experience

Relevant IT qualification

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity

Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Desired Skills:

Java

