Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced & forward-thinking Digital Marketing Agency seeks a self-driven Project Manager with an ability to approach problems logically and with structured thinking. Your role will entail briefing Delivery teams on client projects, from strategic requirements to conceptual creative, content management, video and digital, keeping projects on track and being the final set of eyes before any work gets sent to the client. The successful candidate must have experience in a similar role with Advanced proficiency in Excel & PowerPoint, super English writing skills, strong interpersonal communication with able to work independently across diverse teams, mostly remote.

DUTIES:

Daily client liaison across a wide variety of clients and client departments.

Brief Delivery teams on client projects, from strategic requirements to conceptual creative, content management, video and digital.

Keep the project on track, with regular internal and external check-ins.

Project proposals, quoting and billing.

Project presentations and reporting.

Write briefs and occasionally copy for clients.

Be the final set of eyes before any work goes off to client: you can spot an errant full stop a mile away.

REQUIREMENTS:

Able to travel as and when required.

A high level of Excel and PowerPoint proficiency.

Excellent written English.

Clear interpersonal communication skills and a professional demeanour with both internal and external stakeholders.

Strong prioritisation and time management skills.

Solutions orientated, with an ability to approach problems logically and with structured thinking.

ATTRIBUTES:

A fast learner with a curious mind.

Ability to quickly adapt in a dynamic workplace environment.

Audience focused with a team player mentality.

Can work well independently and across diverse teams, mostly remotely with occasional in-person days.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Project

Manager

Marketing

Learn more/Apply for this position