Python Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Senior Developer- Python, Django, React

This position is remote

We require a candidate with:

Extensive programming experience (5+ years)

Knowledge of and experience using: ReactJS, Python, Django, MySQL, PostgreSQL and Redis

Degree in computer science (BSc, MSc) or equivalent

Amazon Web Services experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

django

Learn more/Apply for this position