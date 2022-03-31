Python Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Senior Developer- Python, Django, React
This position is remote
We require a candidate with:
- Extensive programming experience (5+ years)
- Knowledge of and experience using: ReactJS, Python, Django, MySQL, PostgreSQL and Redis
- Degree in computer science (BSc, MSc) or equivalent
- Amazon Web Services experience
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]
