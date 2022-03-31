Python Developer

Mar 31, 2022

We have an amazing opportunity for a Senior Developer- Python, Django, React

This position is remote

We require a candidate with:

  • Extensive programming experience (5+ years)
  • Knowledge of and experience using: ReactJS, Python, Django, MySQL, PostgreSQL and Redis
  • Degree in computer science (BSc, MSc) or equivalent
  • Amazon Web Services experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • django

