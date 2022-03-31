We need a Strong, passionate, SharePoint Developer to join our Cape Town based team. If you have a passion for SharePoint development, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town (Hybrid working model)
Level: String intermediate/ Senior
- SharePoint Development with relevant SharePoint tools and technologies
- SharePoint Client-Side Object Model (CSOM)
- Custom Development experience (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C#, .Net)
- REST API, Flow, SharePoint Online
- Understanding of the SharePoint Platform Service Oriented Architecture (from a Front-End perspective)
- PowerPlatform experience is a bonus: PowerApps, PowerPlatform, PowerBI
- .Net development experience will be a bonus
- Strong communication skills and able to liaise with IT and business (Someone from a consulting background would be ideal)