SharePoint Developer

We need a Strong, passionate, SharePoint Developer to join our Cape Town based team. If you have a passion for SharePoint development, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid working model)

Level: String intermediate/ Senior

SharePoint Development with relevant SharePoint tools and technologies

SharePoint Client-Side Object Model (CSOM)

Custom Development experience (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C#, .Net)

REST API, Flow, SharePoint Online

Understanding of the SharePoint Platform Service Oriented Architecture (from a Front-End perspective)

PowerPlatform experience is a bonus: PowerApps, PowerPlatform, PowerBI

.Net development experience will be a bonus

Strong communication skills and able to liaise with IT and business (Someone from a consulting background would be ideal)

Learn more/Apply for this position