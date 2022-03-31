SharePoint Developer

Mar 31, 2022

We need a Strong, passionate, SharePoint Developer to join our Cape Town based team. If you have a passion for SharePoint development, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town (Hybrid working model)
Level: String intermediate/ Senior

  • SharePoint Development with relevant SharePoint tools and technologies
  • SharePoint Client-Side Object Model (CSOM)
  • Custom Development experience (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C#, .Net)
  • REST API, Flow, SharePoint Online
  • Understanding of the SharePoint Platform Service Oriented Architecture (from a Front-End perspective)
  • PowerPlatform experience is a bonus: PowerApps, PowerPlatform, PowerBI
  • .Net development experience will be a bonus
  • Strong communication skills and able to liaise with IT and business (Someone from a consulting background would be ideal)

Learn more/Apply for this position