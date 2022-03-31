Snr Specialist: Lead Data Scientist

Define and implement the AI strategy and product roadmap in relation to the TKG strategy, and provide input into the broader strategic direction of the client’s Strategic Insights

Engage with our data engineering team to ensure any AI products or solutions are managed

Identify and manage resource requirements including people and systems

Lead and develop a team of data scientists and provide hands on guidance

FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGEStatistical and mathematical foundations; Data science and analytics frameworks (NLP and Computer Vision); Programming (Python, R, Git,Linux); Cloud computing (GCP preferable); Big Data (Cloudera, Hadoop, Spark)QUALIFICATIONSPost graduate degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, or a related field (NQF level 7); OR a qualified Actuary with data scienceexperience. A Master’s degree (NQF level 9) will be an advantageEXPERIENCE7 years of work experience in the field of data science with at least 2 years having been on management/ specialist level. Experience in ICT/ Telecommunications will be an advantage.SPECIAL REQUIREMENTSExperience in Natural Language Processing.Strong statistical mathematical foundations.Experience with Google Cloud Platform.Expected to stay abreast of new data science developments and to put them into practice.

