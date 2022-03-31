Specialist: Software and Web Development

Core Description:

Support data driven solutions by leveraging your software and web development experience across a wide set of use cases within the organization and throughout its customer base. ; Focused on maturing company data landscape by building data driven solutions for large-scale problems.

Core Competencies:

Extensive knowledge and experience with software development, web technologies, frameworks, concepts, and terms.

Strong relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge.

Experienced with analysis and improvement of business and software systems and processes.

Strong DevOps, CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises knowledge, understanding of standards and deployment options.

Cloud platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)

Experience with Linux, JavaScript, Python 3, and tools in our stack including: Node.js, Flask, Django, FastAPI, React, TypeScript, Vite, Emotion, MUI, Mantine, Firebase, Google Analytics, Tableau, Alteryx, GitLab, Terraform, GCP, PowerPoint, Word & Excel.

Requirements:

Experience with data visualisation will be highly advantageous, especially using React or D3.

Experience with Google Cloud Platform and its products.

Experience with Google Analytics and awareness of SEO best practice.

A strong understanding of web performance in complex user interfaces.

Comfortable with mono-repo architecture and the relevant tooling.

Experience with git workflows and interfaces.

Experience with semantic versioning.

Any data or cloud platform (GCP, Azure, AWS) certification is required, other relevant certifications will be highly advantageous.

A formal qualification of at least NQF level 6 in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Software and/or Web Development or a related field. Any relevant specialised certifications or a post-graduate degree will be especially advantageous

