Technical Lead at Parvana Recruitment

Mar 31, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Handling escalations from Tier2, Tier1 and Junior IT Pros.
  • Empowering and mentoring Tier 1’s and Tier 2 IT Professionals.
  • Ensuring adoption of simplified ITIL Framework – Incident, change and problem management.
  • Effective problem management by identifying root cause analysis and problem resolution.
  • Identifying problematic areas and implementing strategic solutions to resolve them.
  • Technical project architect & project leaders.
  • Ensuring clients are satisfied with the services and value delivered.
  • Escalating client issues / risks are escalated to the account manager.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 Years Experience in Technical Lead Role
  • Experience with strategic planning, problem solving and supporting Microsoft environments.
  • Azure Virtual Machines and virtual networks, platform as a service (PaaS) for IT Pros, using PowerShell for automation and management and migrating from on-prem to the cloud
  • Ability to utilise the next generation of cloud-optimized networks, applications and web services.
  • Experience with installing, maintaining and troubleshooting networks – LAN and wireless networks, firewalls, DHCP, DNS and TCP/IP
  • Experience with Office 365, Active Directory, SQL, Azure and Microsoft Exchange.
  • Great understanding of the ITIL Framework.
  • Brilliant with a support ticketing system and guiding a team in beating SLA targets.
  • The ability to guide and up-skill team members by sharing knowledge.
  • Excellent problem-solving and strategic thinking.
  • Brilliant communication skills with the ability to explain complex topics in easily understood, concise language to our customers.
  • Ambition, eagerness to learn and improve, passion for tech and the future of the technology industry.

Bonus Skills / Attributes:

  • Experience with Autotask or Nable
  • Microsoft Certified Professional – Azure or
  • Certified Meraki Networking Architect, Certified Meraki Network Operator
  • Sophos Certified Engineer

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Lead
  • Azure
  • PaaS

