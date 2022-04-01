Data Analyst in HR Rewards Space

A fantastic opportunity has become available for a data analyst with excellent Excel, SQL, and Power BI skills that would like to grow into the HR Rewards space. The incumbent will partner with business units to develop, implement and monitor the company’s remuneration, reward, role grading and employee benefits policies, processes and procedures and ensure best practice.

Key Responsibilities:

Cost Containment – Manage expenditure planning and variances within approved budget parameters

Relationship Management – Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions

Customer Experience and Satisfaction – Design and deliver customer service solutions, systems and interactions aligned to Organisational values and service standards that build the brand

Customer Service Culture – Ensure optimised customer experience and service throughout the value chain

Tactical Strategy and Practice – Develop tactical strategy and delivery plans in support of functional strategic objectives in partnership with leadership

Risk and Compliance – Deploys integrated risk management, governance and compliance frameworks throughout area of responsibility

Reporting – Analyse information and reports to identify trends, discrepancies and inconsistencies for decision making purposes

Business Process – Identify, drive and implement ideas, policies, procedures, standards and frameworks to enhance sales and increase profit and manage future fit practice

Business Partnership – Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in area of expertise.

Business Operations – Guide and execute reward and remuneration processes, manage projects and reward programmes as required

Leadership – Demonstrate leadership behaviour through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organisational values

People Development – Identify and encourage participation in activities that are appropriate for own and employee development in area of responsibility

Transformation – Ensure implementation of the business Transformation plan and creation of an inclusive culture for employees

Employee Networking and collaboration – Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships across business areas and across the group

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum of a Bachelors Degree

5 – 8 years experience in analytics

Excellent Excel Experience and need to know how to do various v-look ups, write multiple layer formulas, PIVOT Tables (NB), charting and dashboards – the need to visualise and present data

Write SQL Queries

Desired Skills:

excel

sql

power bi

Data manipulation

data extraction

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position