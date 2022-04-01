Data Analyst in HR Rewards Space

A fantastic opportunity has become available for a data analyst with excellent Excel, SQL, and Power BI skills that would like to grow into the HR Rewards space. The incumbent will partner with business units to develop, implement and monitor the company’s remuneration, reward, role grading and employee benefits policies, processes and procedures and ensure best practice.
Key Responsibilities:
- Cost Containment – Manage expenditure planning and variances within approved budget parameters
- Relationship Management – Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions
- Customer Experience and Satisfaction – Design and deliver customer service solutions, systems and interactions aligned to Organisational values and service standards that build the brand
Customer Service Culture – Ensure optimised customer experience and service throughout the value chain
Tactical Strategy and Practice – Develop tactical strategy and delivery plans in support of functional strategic objectives in partnership with leadership
- Risk and Compliance – Deploys integrated risk management, governance and compliance frameworks throughout area of responsibility
- Reporting – Analyse information and reports to identify trends, discrepancies and inconsistencies for decision making purposes
- Business Process – Identify, drive and implement ideas, policies, procedures, standards and frameworks to enhance sales and increase profit and manage future fit practice
- Business Partnership – Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in area of expertise.
Business Operations – Guide and execute reward and remuneration processes, manage projects and reward programmes as required
Leadership – Demonstrate leadership behaviour through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organisational values
- People Development – Identify and encourage participation in activities that are appropriate for own and employee development in area of responsibility
- Transformation – Ensure implementation of the business Transformation plan and creation of an inclusive culture for employees
- Employee Networking and collaboration – Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships across business areas and across the group
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum of a Bachelors Degree
- 5 – 8 years experience in analytics
- Excellent Excel Experience and need to know how to do various v-look ups, write multiple layer formulas, PIVOT Tables (NB), charting and dashboards – the need to visualise and present data
- Write SQL Queries
Desired Skills:
- excel
- sql
- power bi
- Data manipulation
- data extraction
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree