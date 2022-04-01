IT Operator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services seeks a solutions-driven IT Operator with a passion for technology and enjoys providing exceptional customer service. Your core role will include the operation of network and system monitoring systems for clients, performing system administration and health checks and offering 1st Line Support and the constant monitoring of client’s infrastructure according to SLA. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, be A+ and N+ or similar Certified or have a relevant IT qualification, have a basic understanding of hardware, operating systems including Linux or Windows, application, networking, system administration tasks and Advanced Excel and Word proficiency.

DUTIES:

Operation of network and system monitoring systems for clients.

Act on alarms and other associated commands or messages displayed on monitors / displays.

Perform system administration tasks and maintain the database of monitored objects.

Health checks and compilation of reports.

Develop an awareness of a wide spectrum of IT technologies.

First line support offered.

Improvements to health checks made on an ongoing basis.

Continuously monitor client’s infrastructure, according to SLA.

Timeously respond to exceptions according to SLA.

Administration maintained according to client SLA.

Continuously update client and engineering of changes made (via email).

Daily/Weekly/Monthly QA reports to be completed.

Standard report generated on request.

Stress report generated on a monthly basis.

Unit report generated on a monthly basis.

Patch and/or hot fix release testing completed.

New and current systems testing compared.

RT system to be maintained.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric.

A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification

Basic understanding of hardware, operating systems (Linux or Windows), applications and networking.

Basic systems administration tasks.

Advanced Excel and Word skills.

Advantageous –

Experience in the installation and set-up of networks, servers or workstations.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for technology and learning.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

High degree of professionalism.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

High level of customer service.

Willingness to learn.

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

Results orientated.

Attention to detail.

