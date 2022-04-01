Java Developer

Apr 1, 2022

12 months extendable contract

  • Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science)
  • Matric with English and Mathematics
  • Experience in Back-end source code development
  • Java
  • Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)
  • Camunda or similar
  • SOAP, REST, JSON
  • CI/CD
  • Maven/Gradle
  • Experience working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)
  • Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, database structure design, technical change control
  • Experience in open source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology
  • Strong documentation skills in technical and architecture specifications
  • Advantageous
  • Deployment: Docker and Kubernetes
  • Cloud Exposure: Azure
  • Support Tools: Jira, Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket, GitHub, Nexus, Harbor

Technical Skills, Knowledge and Experience

  • Minimum 5-6 years’ experience in Software Development
  • Understanding of software development principles
  • Technical project experience (Java)
  • Strong Knowledge in Microservices/API, Cloud Solutions and Experience in integrating public cloud into traditional hosting/delivery models with a specific focus on Azure
  • Knowledge of DevOps Methodologies and Tools, Incorporating Security Requirements
  • Experience in Health Insurance
  • ITIL services framework
  • Knowledgeable in Agile management tools, techniques and systems
  • Good experience working with cross functional teams
  • Exposure and knowledge of industry compliance standards and legislation

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

