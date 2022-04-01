Java Developer

12 months extendable contract
- Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science)
- Matric with English and Mathematics
- Experience in Back-end source code development
- Java
- Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)
- Camunda or similar
- SOAP, REST, JSON
- CI/CD
- Maven/Gradle
- Experience working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)
- Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, database structure design, technical change control
- Experience in open source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology
- Strong documentation skills in technical and architecture specifications
- Advantageous
- Deployment: Docker and Kubernetes
- Cloud Exposure: Azure
- Support Tools: Jira, Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket, GitHub, Nexus, Harbor
Technical Skills, Knowledge and Experience
- Minimum 5-6 years’ experience in Software Development
- Understanding of software development principles
- Technical project experience (Java)
- Strong Knowledge in Microservices/API, Cloud Solutions and Experience in integrating public cloud into traditional hosting/delivery models with a specific focus on Azure
- Knowledge of DevOps Methodologies and Tools, Incorporating Security Requirements
- Experience in Health Insurance
- ITIL services framework
- Knowledgeable in Agile management tools, techniques and systems
- Good experience working with cross functional teams
- Exposure and knowledge of industry compliance standards and legislation
