Junior Software Engineer

An innovative software development company, based in Mount Edgecombe, seeks to appoint a Junior Software Engineer on a Contract, with an interest in embedded C and C++, HTML5 and Javascript.

Skills:

Several of: C, C++, HTML/CSS/JS, Java, Python, C#.

Embedded Linux development and RTOS.

Webtech experience in HTML5, JavaScript.

Microsoft experience in ASP.Net, WPF, Net framework, C# is an advantage.

Attributes:

Strong creative orientation

High attention to detail

Proactive and self-driven

Team player

Desired Skills:

BSc Electronic Engineering or B Tech or National Diploma Electronic Engineering or BSc Computer Science –

Minimum 1 – 2 years’ experience

