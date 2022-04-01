Mid to Snr Frontend Developer (Contract)

Qualifications
- 5+ years of experience in the software development field, with front-end development being the main focus.
- An excellent understanding of web technologies and markup, including HTML5 and CSS3.
- A good understanding of supporting frameworks and libraries such as LESS, SASS, ReactJS, and AngularJS.
- An eye for design and the ability to produce user-friendly, natural interfaces that just work.
- A good understanding of source control, and the ability to work within a team of other software developers.
- A good understanding of SEO principles and analytics tools such as Google Analytics.
- Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer.
- Proven experience not just in bespoke development but working on popular CMS’ such as WordPress.
- The ability to integrate work done with backend applications – the front-end is but one part of the stack.
- A diploma in UX, Web Development, or similar qualification is a must.
Requirements
- Develop new user-facing features
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs
- Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders to ensure
- Support the business development team by understanding pain points and providing solutions
- Maintain and work with production environments hosting web applications
- Strong experience in developing
- User-facing applications using web technologies.
- Need to analyze the current offering, design, and implement public-facing features to existing and new software.
- Working in an agile environment with a contribution to the product roadmap. The environment is entrepreneurial with a start-up culture, where everyone engages in the product development cycle.
- Candidates will need to bring their skills to the table so that the team can collectively benefit from your input.
- Will need to have a track record of designing and implementing best-of-breed solutions and owning the design and implementation of features.
- Will work cross-organizationally and develop a deep level of expertise in the application domain and help design and build solutions.