Mid to Snr Frontend Developer (Contract)

Apr 1, 2022

Qualifications

  • 5+ years of experience in the software development field, with front-end development being the main focus.
  • An excellent understanding of web technologies and markup, including HTML5 and CSS3.
  • A good understanding of supporting frameworks and libraries such as LESS, SASS, ReactJS, and AngularJS.
  • An eye for design and the ability to produce user-friendly, natural interfaces that just work.
  • A good understanding of source control, and the ability to work within a team of other software developers.
  • A good understanding of SEO principles and analytics tools such as Google Analytics.
  • Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer.
  • Proven experience not just in bespoke development but working on popular CMS’ such as WordPress.
  • The ability to integrate work done with backend applications – the front-end is but one part of the stack.
  • A diploma in UX, Web Development, or similar qualification is a must.

Requirements

  • Develop new user-facing features
  • Build reusable code and libraries for future use
  • Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs
  • Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability
  • Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders to ensure
  • Support the business development team by understanding pain points and providing solutions
  • Maintain and work with production environments hosting web applications
  • Strong experience in developing
  • User-facing applications using web technologies.
  • Need to analyze the current offering, design, and implement public-facing features to existing and new software.
  • Working in an agile environment with a contribution to the product roadmap. The environment is entrepreneurial with a start-up culture, where everyone engages in the product development cycle.
  • Candidates will need to bring their skills to the table so that the team can collectively benefit from your input.
  • Will need to have a track record of designing and implementing best-of-breed solutions and owning the design and implementation of features.
  • Will work cross-organizationally and develop a deep level of expertise in the application domain and help design and build solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position