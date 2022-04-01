QA Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our international, listed blue-chip client offers a pleasant professional office working environment. Some of these roles can be entirely remote and some will require hybrid work of a few days in the office a month. Offering incredibly generous annual leave and other benefits, this client has an Agile culture combined with continual learning and knowledge sharing and they love to reward with great bonuses.

Role Responsibilities:

Involved in the user story definition process and writing test scenarios.

Taking ownership of all testing processes and environments.

Refining and planning sessions to ensure test effort is considered.

Working closely with developers to ensure quality.

Assisting with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of product software issues.

Creating automated tests within release cycles.

Ensuring that bugs are found and resolved.

Working within the ATDD framework and defining tests using BDD style syntax.

Taking part in the following: Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.

Collaborative-development and code-reviews.

Knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT related degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years’ experience as a QA engineer.

Test automation experience.

BDD experience.

Excellent attention to detail.

C# (or similar) experience.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Experience with TDD.



Experience with continuous integration.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid work type

Desired Skills:

QA Engineer

Test Automation

BDD

