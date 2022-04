Senior Data Analyst

Our client based in Centurion is urgently looking for a Senior Data Analyst to be on a months extendable contract

Requirements:

Qualifications & Experience

Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, InformationManagement or Statistics

5 years’ experience as a data analyst

Experience in data analysis and visualisation tools (i.e SQL,Qlikview, PowerBI)

BI Applications

SQL Data visualisation

Desired Skills:

SQL

QlikView

PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

