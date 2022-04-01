Senior Java Developer & Architect (Healthcare solu at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software for customers across Africa in order to co-create productive societies. Founded in 2012, the company has market-leading expertise in the agricultural, health, financial inclusion and education spaces and works with mobile network operators to bring about positive change in the lives of people through the benefits of the digital dividend. The company is a home-grown African company delivering value to the people of Africa.

The company, a subsidiary of the Vodacom Group.

What you will do You will form part of the eLABS team. You will be leading the architectural design and own the technical excellence of the product. You will develop and communicate the use of ‘best practice’ during product development and contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers. The team uses the following technology: Java 1.8, PostgreSQL 11, Git, JavaScript.

We are looking for an individual that is a great team player and problem-solver. The ideal individual will be someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa. One of our main drivers, working at the company, is the fact that we build solutions that have a positive impact on people’s lives and with this comes the responsibility of producing work that is of high quality. At the company, we strive to maintain a good balance of working hard and spending time together to build good relationships and celebrate individual and team achievements.

What you need

• 11+ years’ of relevant development experience

• 4+ years’ experience in Java, JavaScript, HTML, CSS

• Strong SQL experience, i.e. strong data processing skills (statistical analysis experience will be beneficial)

• Proficiency in Linux operating systems

What to expect

• Passionate and dedicated team members – We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making.

• Growth opportunities – We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification.

• Flexibility – 3 remote workdays with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused

. • An energising environment – We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives.

• Income protection & death cover – We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur.

• Employee Wellness Programme – We are holistic beings and therefore we invest in the health and wellbeing of our staff

Starting date:

ASAP Location: Stellenbosch, South Africa Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

Our client designs and builds digital technology solutions for customers across Africa and beyond in order to create productive societies.

