Senior Software Application Developer (SharePoint,

Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
- Experience developing SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and MOSS 2007.
- Five years of experience in SharePoint development with a strong background in business processes and site/list architecture preferred.
- Experience developing Microsoft Office 365.
Requirements
- Serve as lead, go-to and SME for SharePoint Online
- Provide technical expertise and platform knowledge to support new and existing developments in the O365 space, both internally and externally
- Provide direction, guidance, and oversight to 2 team members
- Maintain the relationship between the client (Product Owner, business representatives) and the support team together with the team Project Manager
- Manage a visible backlog of work for the client
- Interact with business to secure new work for the backlog in a regular fashion
- Prepare and deliver reports and presentations
- SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and MOSS 2007 experience a plus
- Knowledge around related O365 products such as Teams, Yammer, Power BI, Stream, etc a plus
- Provide technical support and analysis to identify, investigate, and resolve technical issues via Teams, email, telephone, and Whatsapp
- Manage support cases under a strict SLA
- Ensure problem ownership, adherence to contractual SLAs and the correct administration of support cases
- Promote end user satisfaction and the efficient resolution of support cases
- ServiceNow CSM experience a plus
- Write and execute PowerShell scripts
- Troubleshoot and develop technical solutions relating to the O365 space
- Primarily SharePoint Online, Power Apps and Power Automate
- Plan for and lead kick-offs, workshops, UAT sessions, etc
- Communicate technical information, both written and verbal, effectively to clients of varying technical experience
- Prepare technical and functional documentation for software development projects
- Javascript and CSS experience a plus
- Certifications: some combination of Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Microsoft Teams, Office 365
- Certifications need to be up to date I believe we have contractual obligations to Exxaro in terms of certifications
- Application of Agile Methodology in software development and remediation activities