Senior Software Application Developer (SharePoint,

Apr 1, 2022

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field
  • Experience developing SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and MOSS 2007.
  • Five years of experience in SharePoint development with a strong background in business processes and site/list architecture preferred.
  • Experience developing Microsoft Office 365.

Requirements

  • Serve as lead, go-to and SME for SharePoint Online
  • Provide technical expertise and platform knowledge to support new and existing developments in the O365 space, both internally and externally
  • Provide direction, guidance, and oversight to 2 team members
  • Maintain the relationship between the client (Product Owner, business representatives) and the support team together with the team Project Manager
  • Manage a visible backlog of work for the client
  • Interact with business to secure new work for the backlog in a regular fashion
  • Prepare and deliver reports and presentations
  • SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and MOSS 2007 experience a plus
  • Knowledge around related O365 products such as Teams, Yammer, Power BI, Stream, etc a plus
  • Provide technical support and analysis to identify, investigate, and resolve technical issues via Teams, email, telephone, and Whatsapp
  • Manage support cases under a strict SLA
  • Ensure problem ownership, adherence to contractual SLAs and the correct administration of support cases
  • Promote end user satisfaction and the efficient resolution of support cases
  • ServiceNow CSM experience a plus
  • Write and execute PowerShell scripts
  • Troubleshoot and develop technical solutions relating to the O365 space
  • Primarily SharePoint Online, Power Apps and Power Automate
  • Plan for and lead kick-offs, workshops, UAT sessions, etc
  • Communicate technical information, both written and verbal, effectively to clients of varying technical experience
  • Prepare technical and functional documentation for software development projects
  • Javascript and CSS experience a plus
  • Certifications: some combination of Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Microsoft Teams, Office 365
  • Certifications need to be up to date I believe we have contractual obligations to Exxaro in terms of certifications
  • Application of Agile Methodology in software development and remediation activities

Learn more/Apply for this position