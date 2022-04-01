Support Engineer (NOC /VOIP – TIER 2)

Job Specification: NOC / VoIP Agent Tier 2

The agent in this role is responsible for attending to any/all client queries and faults which involve internet connectivity and VoIP services provided.

From basic 1st line troubleshooting as well as in-depth troubleshooting and configurations of all services. This role encompasses all basic duties in customer and technical support, as well as advanced engineering which covers client and hosted devices and services, Data Centre hosted services, MPLS Networks, on premise VoIP services and Hosted PBX / VoIP services as well as other aspects of the Network.

NOC Engineers are required to assist clients telephonically and via a ticketing system which is used to log faults and queries.

Skills and Competencies required

MTCNA

MTCRE

N+

Experience

3 – 5 Years in same / or similar role.

Asterisk management interface

Experience and knowledge in troubleshooting various VoIP issues

Understanding of IP PBX configuration, call routing and translations and SIP trunk implementations with multiple platforms, including but not limited to Asterisk

Understanding and working knowledge of Networking at a basic and advanced level covering MPLS Networks and Firewalling

Working knowledge of Mikrotiks and configurations of Mikrotiks being used in any and all forms as a device

Technical requirements of the role

Ensure clear, constructive, and respectful communication at all times with clients as well as internally with all Staff

Ensure all departmental deadlines are met and assist fellow staff to enable them to meet their

Ensure job related queries are handled efficiently

Communicating clear technical information to Service desk or call out agent when assisting with errors on site

Maintain existing Asterisk systems and supporting processes

Maintenance of system for call management, call recordings management and integrated applications

Adding and managing SIP lines and trunks

Install and implement voice switches and VLAN’s

Domain registration and Domain system management

Basic and Advanced Troubleshooting of connectivity issues and escalating to Team leader timeously

Assisting with creating solution description sections and network diagrams if required

Ensure queries are handled efficiently

Ensure follow-up with suppliers and product teams are done in a timely manner

Supporting the team by assuming other team member responsibilities when they are absent

Connectivity trouble shooting, fault logging and fault management

Fault logging and fault management, and timeously getting updates from Suppliers

Complete handover of fault tickets to afterhours and weekend teams

Other administrative requirements of the role

Ticket management, Time Management and Individual Admin Management

Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client

Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket

Billing notes to be done accurately, and professionally

Ensuring that all communication is checked to spelling and grammar mistakes

Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur

Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise

Desired Skills:

mikrotik

NOC

VOIP

MPLS

SIP

ASTERIX

Hosted PBX

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

About The Employer:

– client and people centric culture

– 20 year well established private company

– long year standing awards

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

