Int-Senior Business Analyst (Client Solutions) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Specialist Fund Administrator seeks the expertise of a meticulous, critically thinking & highly driven Int-Senior Business Analyst to join its Client Solutions division. Your core role will be to define specifications for process and system enhancements, production support items and normal SDLC BA responsibilities, including systems testing. The role includes a component of production support. You will require a BA Diploma or higher or other relevant tertiary qualification or be studying towards one, a minimum of 5 years’ formal BA and Process Analysis, 3 years’ experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration, at least 3 years’ Software Testing, SQL skills & the full MS Office Suite including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent, a solid understanding of End-to-end administration processes and experience in the full range of Business Analysis competencies (BABOK).

DUTIES:

Root-cause analysis and resolution of production support issues within agreed service level agreement (SLA).

Requirements definition for process and system enhancements, Business as Usual (BAU) changes and production support items.

Be involved in system’s testing of both fixes and enhancements.

Improve structures and processes within which the Client Solutions team operates.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Business Analysis qualification (Diploma or higher).

Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years of formal Business and Process Analysis experience.

At least 3 years’ experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration.

Exceptional client services.

Experience of full Microsoft Office Suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent.

SQL experience.

Experience in the full range of Business Analysis competencies (BABOK).

Good understanding of the End-to-end administration processes.

Experience in process improvements and process definition.

Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements.

Software Testing (at least 3 years’ experience as part of the BA competency).

Advantageous –

Flexcube

Bizagi

Digiata

ATTRIBUTES:

Proven analytical and critical thinking skills.

Keen attention to detail, passionate about.

Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and outcomes driven.

Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

