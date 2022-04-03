Senior Automation Test Analyst (JavaScript/C#) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

MITIGATE software quality risks as the next Senior Automation Test Analyst sought by an innovative Investment Firm. Your role will also entail delivering cutting-edge test automation solutions for Institutional IT applications while improving and optimizing existing automation solutions. The successful candidate requires 5+ years’ software test automation experience including Full Stack Testing, strong test analysis, solid JavaScript/C# and must be comfortable juggling the complexity and delivery of multiple projects. Any exposure to Asset Management will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Mitigate software quality risks through effective use of test automation.

Define effective test automation approach.

Contribute towards test automation in terms of design, coding and code review.

Evaluate test tools and identify best way to apply them in the team.

Run POCs on future testing technologies and frameworks.

Evaluate and optimise use of test automation tools.

Implement test automation framework(s).

Share automation knowledge and help grow manual tester’s technical competencies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5+ years software test automation experience including Full Stack Testing.

Strong test analysis skills.

Solid coding skills (JavaScript or C# preferable).

Comfortable with complexity and able to deliver simultaneously across multiple projects / responsibilities.

Asset Management experience would be beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Proactive self-starter with a high work ethic.

Continuous learning mindset.

Excellent attention to detail – data and detail driven.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills – evaluative.

Very disciplined and methodical, thorough working style and determined and persistent – conscientious.

Able to work efficiently both independently and within the team.

Deadline driven.

Impartial and challenging – independent minded and outspoken.

High achiever and performance driven.

Enthusiastic, passionate, and resilient.

