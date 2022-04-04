Application Support Specialist

- To provide technical application support to all users within the business. Provide support relating to various applications, system-level software, enhancements of applications and assist with analyzing the necessary application requirements.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum: Nation Diploma in IT or related qualification
- Ideal: Degree in Information Technology and JJava Programming
Qualification, Java WS,Java Programming
framework
- Application Maintenance & Support – 3-5 Years
- Java Programming – 3-5 Years
POSITION OUTPUTS
Software Analyses & Testing:
- Investigate and analyze existing system and recommend installation or upgradation of a new system.
- Ensure that software systems are tested.
- Review and provide recommendation for continuous improvement of software to ensure improved effectiveness and efficiencies.
- Ensure that system tests for applications are conducted prior to implementation.
- Participate in JAD sessions; conduct end user training as and when required.
Systems Development & Configuration:
- Develop new systems or conduct application improvements on existing systems within the organization.
- Conduct configuration of systems to ensure that the clients’ needs are met.
- Eradicate tedious workflows and duplication on existing applications or systems.
- Develop data flows.
- Automate existing business processes.
- Develop business reports and templates.
Software Upgrades:
- Manage and monitor software upgrades.
- Test and implement new software releases.
System:
- Enhance existing systems and conduct performance improvements
System Maintenance and Support:
- Provide efficient system maintenance and support.
- Analyze and provide solutions for recurring production issues.
- Respond to systems issues, end-user queries and maintenance requests within.
- ICT service level agreement
Systems Integration:
- Integrate various systems in the organization.
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Java WS
- ICT service
- system-level software
- Application Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree