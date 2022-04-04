Application Support Specialist

Apr 4, 2022

  • To provide technical application support to all users within the business. Provide support relating to various applications, system-level software, enhancements of applications and assist with analyzing the necessary application requirements.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum: Nation Diploma in IT or related qualification
  • Ideal: Degree in Information Technology and JJava Programming
    Qualification, Java WS,Java Programming
    framework
  • Application Maintenance & Support – 3-5 Years
  • Java Programming – 3-5 Years

POSITION OUTPUTS
Software Analyses & Testing:

  • Investigate and analyze existing system and recommend installation or upgradation of a new system.
  • Ensure that software systems are tested.
  • Review and provide recommendation for continuous improvement of software to ensure improved effectiveness and efficiencies.
  • Ensure that system tests for applications are conducted prior to implementation.
  • Participate in JAD sessions; conduct end user training as and when required.

Systems Development & Configuration:

  • Develop new systems or conduct application improvements on existing systems within the organization.
  • Conduct configuration of systems to ensure that the clients’ needs are met.
  • Eradicate tedious workflows and duplication on existing applications or systems.
  • Develop data flows.
  • Automate existing business processes.
  • Develop business reports and templates.

Software Upgrades:

  • Manage and monitor software upgrades.
  • Test and implement new software releases.

System:

  • Enhance existing systems and conduct performance improvements

System Maintenance and Support:

  • Provide efficient system maintenance and support.
  • Analyze and provide solutions for recurring production issues.
  • Respond to systems issues, end-user queries and maintenance requests within.
  • ICT service level agreement

Systems Integration:

  • Integrate various systems in the organization.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • Java WS
  • ICT service
  • system-level software
  • Application Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

