Automation Test Analyst

What you will be doing:

Design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products / services (pre, during & post deployment) in both Data creation and system testing contexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines. Testing may apply to all or a combination of the following front-end, back-end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of solutions. This entails full responsibility for ensuring products are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metrics

Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad / multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer

Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.

Participate and analyze test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) – using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation)

Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability)

Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test

Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability)

Evaluate automated test cases and analyse & report results

Facilitate test plan / case reviews within squads

Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement

Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications

Deliver all automation & technical testing

Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables

Ensure compliance with technical risk and governance requirements

Ensure work is compliant with automation testing frameworks and standards

Proactively identify and communicate risks ahead of need

Participate in Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Incident Management processes

What we are looking for:

Completed degree or other related

3 – 5 years Automation testing experience

Automating web services paradigms such as REST and protocols such as HTTP.

Prior programming work experience.

Experience with performance engineering and load testing is a huge plus.

Experience & expertise (Basic) in coding languages such as Java, C# and some experience- in software engineering / development

Experience working on web applications and/or web-based technologies.

Proficient in UNIX/Linux environments and shell scripting.

Proficient in basic SQL operations such as joins and views.

Experience in TFS, JIRA, and Confluence a plus.

Experience in Git or other source code management systems.

Comfortable in AGILE development environments and cross-functional team structures.

