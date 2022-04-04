What you will be doing:
- To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.
- To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.
- To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
What we are looking for:
- Completed degree/diploma or any other in the related fields
- 8 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.