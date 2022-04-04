Business Intelligence Manager – Data & Insights at Imperial Logistics

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]

Imperials Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Function

Serves as the custodian for the Business Intelligence Team within the Data & Insights capability.

Accountable for the delivery of Business Intelligence solutions that will enable Imperial to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability.

Key performance areas

Support:

Develop and manage the Imperial Business Intelligence capability aligned to the overall D&IT strategy

Ensure D&IT Data & Insights technology and capabilities are aligned to the latest industry trends

Inform strategic and faster decision making through the availability of critical data sets, insights and modelling for D&IT and Imperial

Ensure that enterprise architecture standards, policies, and procedures are enacted uniformly across Business Intelligence projects and programmes

Drive a talent attraction and retention strategy aligned with the D&IT and Imperial strategy to ensure attraction of critical skills from the market

Ensure:

Reliable, On-Time, Efficient & Quality Delivery as per the chosen process & tooling.

that the needed architecture, structure, design, guidance and rules are defined and enforced to ensure sustainable solutions

mitigation plans are in place for projects/programmes that are not delivering according to the estimated timeline

insights are always rigorously tested and approved before releasing to D&IT and Imperial

People & Culture:

Provide hands on leadership (people & technical) to the team

Ensure Team wellbeing

Build and maintain a healthy working relationship within the team

Talent strategy and career plan exist for all resources that directly report into this job

Shape and enforce team culture & norms

Drive continuous knowledge sharing initiatives

Drive continuous improvement initiatives

Process and delivery:

Manage team performance as part of sprint. The team must reliably deliver on sprint backlog

Ensure team efficiency through accurate work estimates and completion against estimates as per sprint plan

Manage technical work allocation per sprint. Facilitate Sprint planning 2: How to solve problems

Ensure Quality of team deliverables.

Ensure process & tooling adoption and utilization

Ensure the technical competence of the Team

Operations & Support

Ensure that Standby & Support Management processes are in place and effective

Ensure process and system monitoring are in place to ensure that issues are detected early

Provide incident management to ensure that Issues detected are fixed quickly

Technology and standards:

Define, document and communicate Architectural designs

Define, document and communicate Design Patterns

Define, document and communicate the BI SDLC

Ensure the Definition, documentation and communication Solution designs before implementation

Ensure As-Built Documentation is done according to standards, and is continuously updated to ensure accuracy

Ensure that solutions are measured against the Definition of Done

Ensure the WIKI is periodically reviewed and updated for content correctness and structure

Enforce source code management practices

Enforce Branching & merging practices

Enforce Release management process (CI/CD)

Enforce Quality Assurance Practices

Adhere to:

All corporate governance, processes, procedures and statuary, legal and other requirements

Qualifications required:

Relevant tertiary qualification, namely; BSc Computer/Data Science / BCom Informatics / BEng Computer / BSc Mathematics / Statistics

Skills and experience required:

6+ years in Business Intelligence/Data Analytics/DataScience/Modelling/Statistics

Programming and statistical computer languages (R, Python , SQL, etc.)

Working knowledge of Business Intelligence principles & best practices

Behavioural Competencies:

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Persuading and Influencing

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Adhering to Principles and Values

Technical Competencies:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Resource and people management

Strong communication skills

Strong relationship building skills

Excellent planning, time management and organisational skills

Knowledge of statistical modelling and data mining techniques i.e. Regression, Random Forest , Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis etc.

Querying databases using statistical computer languages i.e. R, Python, SQL, etc.

Knowledge of machine learning algorithms

Equity statement

Imperial is committed to Transformation, which encompases Employment Equity, Diversity and Inclusion when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. Therefore, please be aware that internal candidates will be considered first before reviewing external applicants.

Desired Skills:

Programming

SQL

Python

Data Analytics

Business Intelligence

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

