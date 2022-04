Data Architect

Data Architect duties and responsibilities

A Data Architect’s main duty is to design every aspect of a database. Other responsibilities for these professionals include:

Must have Telco knowledge

Data Architecture

Big data

Data analytics

Master data management

Identifying installation solutions for new databases

Determining the requirements for a new database

Publishing and/or presenting design reports

Identifying areas for improvement in current systems

Coordinating with other team members to reach project milestones and deadlines

Auditing database regularly to maintain quality

Creating systems to keep data secure

