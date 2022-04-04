Database Administrator at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in all environments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in the event of a failure
Service Excellence
- Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders
- Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and external stakeholders
- Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
- Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and or stakeholders
Service Excellence – Internal
- Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action
- Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production
Service Excellence – External
- Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily for branch network
- Advanced assistance with SQL problems
INTERNAL PROCESSES
Systems Administration
- Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as management where necessaryMaintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration, performance tuning and job schedulingGenerate database related diagrams where necessaryEstablish the needs of users and monitoring user access and securityMonitor performance and manage parameters in order to provide fast responses to front-end usersConsider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-usersCommunicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and securityDetermine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standardsKeeping databases up to dateEnsuring databases meet user requirements
Systems enhancement
Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems
Tendant
- Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective
- Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity
ORGANISATIONAL LEARING
Personal and Intellectual Capital Development
- Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property
- Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology
Requirements
Qualification
Minumum:
- National Diploma in Information Technology and / or BSC Degree in Information Technology
Ideal:
- National Diploma in Information technology and / or BSC Degree in Information Technology
Experience:
Minimum 5 years in Database Administration
Knowledge skills and abilitiues
Minimum
- Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other Database related Certifications
- ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level Agreements)
Ideal
- Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other Database related Certifications
- ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level Agreements)
Desired Skills:
- Database Administration