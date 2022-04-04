Database Administrator (SQL) (Remote) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Building database systems of high availability and quality.

Designing and implementing a database in accordance with end users information needs and views.

Defining users and enabling data distribution to the right user.

Using high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data.

Minimising database downtime and managing parameters to provide fast query responses.

Determining, enforcing and documenting database policies, procedures and standards.

Performing tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.

Monitoring database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Proven working experience as a Database Administrator.

Hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications.

Excellent knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, integrity and SQL.

Familiarity with database design, documentation and coding.

Previous experience with DBA case tools (Front-End / Back-End) and third party tools.

Familiarity with programming languages API.

Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically.

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Database Administrator

DBA

