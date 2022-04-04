Desktop Support Technician

Apr 4, 2022

Our Financial Services client can offer you the opportunity to thrive, be happy and meet your growth potential. Do you want to join a team of hard working but balanced, fun, high performing individuals who love what they do and who strive to make a significant difference in their environment!!Skills needed :

  • 3 years + experience in a Desktop Support role or similar position
  • Windows 8 +
  • Microsoft Office Suite
  • Financial Services background (Advantageous)

Qualifications Required

  • Matric as a minimum
  • MSCE (Preferably)

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical and pension and bonus

