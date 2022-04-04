Desktop Support Technician

Our Financial Services client can offer you the opportunity to thrive, be happy and meet your growth potential. Do you want to join a team of hard working but balanced, fun, high performing individuals who love what they do and who strive to make a significant difference in their environment!!Skills needed :

3 years + experience in a Desktop Support role or similar position

Windows 8 +

Microsoft Office Suite

Financial Services background (Advantageous)

Qualifications Required

Matric as a minimum

MSCE (Preferably)

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and pension and bonus

