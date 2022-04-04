Desktop Support Technician

Our Financial Services client can offer you the opportunity to thrive, be happy and meet your growth potential. Do you want to join a team of hard working but balanced, fun, high performing individuals who love what they do and who strive to make a significant difference in their environment!!Skills needed :
- 3 years + experience in a Desktop Support role or similar position
- Windows 8 +
- Microsoft Office Suite
- Financial Services background (Advantageous)
Qualifications Required
- Matric as a minimum
- MSCE (Preferably)
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical and pension and bonus