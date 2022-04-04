ROLE PURPOSE
The Security Operations Centre will provide defence against security breaches and actively isolate and mitigate security risks. The Endpoint Security Analyst forms part of the security operations centre SOC team. The SOC Team will identify, analyse, and react to cyber security threats using a reliable set of processes and security technologies. The SOC Team includes the SOC Manager, SIEM Platform Manager, Case Manager, Tier 1 SOC Analysts, Tier 3 SOC Analyst, and Security Engineers. The role of the Endpoint Security Analyst is to Support the architecture, deployment, management and maintenance of the Customer’s Endpoint Protection & Encryption technologies and Service.
ROLE AND DELIVERY RESPONSIBILITIES
The job role of the Endpoint Security Specialist in the SOC and Security Services Team includes the following:
- Appliance Operations Management
- Support and Administration
- Policy Management
- Platform Monitoring
- Standard Reporting
- Service Level Management
- Endpoint Security platform administration and configuration, policy configuration
- Endpoint Security platform with SIEM integration and participate in the security incident and event investigations and remediation
- Endpoint Security platform integration with Ticketing System
- Additional ongoing administration and Security Engineering tasks as required
- Perform Endpoint Security monitoring and threat detection
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
KPI’s
- Endpoint Security Platform Management
- Support and Administration
- Policy Management
- Platform Monitoring
- Standard Reporting
- Service Level Management
- Various Security platforms administration and configuration, policy configuration
- Participate in the security incident and event investigations and remediation
- Maintain and Secure Business Endpoints
- Create and Maintain GPOs’
- Ensure IT policies are met with regards to data security and Integrity
- Ensure IT policies are met with regards to Endpoint security
PERSON REQUIREMENTS
EXPERIENCE
- 2 to 3 years+ in an Endpoint Security position
- Proficiency with Windows and Linux systems
- Knowledge of endpoint security technologies
- Working experience with Endpoint Security platforms such as McAfee, Bitdefender, Microsoft
- Experience in managing in an Endpoint Security Platform
- Working experience with Mimecast or Forcepoint
- Strong fundamental knowledge and understanding of current security vulnerabilities, attack vectors, industry technologies, trends, and techniques
- Good understanding of the MITRE ATT&CK framework
- In depth hands-on experience with Endpoint Security Platform administration
- Basic knowledge of networks technologies (protocols, design concepts, access control)
- Basic knowledge of security technologies (firewalls and endpoint protection)
- Basic IT infrastructure technical and problem-solving skills
- Good communication skills, both written and oral
- Collaborative leadership style
- Team player
- Analytical skills
- Report writing skills
- Good verbal communication skills
QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Technology
- ITIL Foundation qualification
- CompTIA A+, N+ S+
- Certifications in Endpoint Security platforms such as McAfee, Bitdefender, Microsoft
- Mimecast experience
ADDITIONAL SKILLS/ATTRIBUTES
- Advanced Microsoft Excel experience, specifically data interpretation
- Good understanding of IT infrastructure
- A high command of the English language both written and verbal is essential.
- Self-motivated with the ability to work unsupervised.
- Attention to detail
- Punctuality
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to remain flexible and adapt to changing priorities with promptness, efficiency, and ease
- Possess proficient analytical and decision-making skills
- Demonstrated capacity for gathering and scrutinizing data to identify issues, opportunities, and patterns
- A strong service-oriented (‘can-do’) culture, with a strong focus on the ‘internal customer’ approach, committed to exceeding customer expectations
- Good communicator with the customer environment
- Dynamic but aware of the views and feelings of others
- Able to operate as a good team player
- Drive and Energetic
- Demonstrate clear purpose, enthusiasm, and commitment
Desired Skills:
- Endpoint Security Analyst