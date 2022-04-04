Endpoint Security Analyst

ROLE PURPOSE

The Security Operations Centre will provide defence against security breaches and actively isolate and mitigate security risks. The Endpoint Security Analyst forms part of the security operations centre SOC team. The SOC Team will identify, analyse, and react to cyber security threats using a reliable set of processes and security technologies. The SOC Team includes the SOC Manager, SIEM Platform Manager, Case Manager, Tier 1 SOC Analysts, Tier 3 SOC Analyst, and Security Engineers. The role of the Endpoint Security Analyst is to Support the architecture, deployment, management and maintenance of the Customer’s Endpoint Protection & Encryption technologies and Service.

ROLE AND DELIVERY RESPONSIBILITIES

The job role of the Endpoint Security Specialist in the SOC and Security Services Team includes the following:

Appliance Operations Management

Support and Administration

Policy Management

Platform Monitoring

Standard Reporting

Service Level Management

Endpoint Security platform administration and configuration, policy configuration

Endpoint Security platform with SIEM integration and participate in the security incident and event investigations and remediation

Endpoint Security platform integration with Ticketing System

Additional ongoing administration and Security Engineering tasks as required

Perform Endpoint Security monitoring and threat detection

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

KPI’s

Endpoint Security Platform Management

Support and Administration

Policy Management

Platform Monitoring

Standard Reporting

Service Level Management

Various Security platforms administration and configuration, policy configuration

Participate in the security incident and event investigations and remediation

Maintain and Secure Business Endpoints

Create and Maintain GPOs’

Ensure IT policies are met with regards to data security and Integrity

Ensure IT policies are met with regards to Endpoint security

PERSON REQUIREMENTS

EXPERIENCE

2 to 3 years+ in an Endpoint Security position

Proficiency with Windows and Linux systems

Knowledge of endpoint security technologies

Working experience with Endpoint Security platforms such as McAfee, Bitdefender, Microsoft

Experience in managing in an Endpoint Security Platform

Working experience with Mimecast or Forcepoint

Strong fundamental knowledge and understanding of current security vulnerabilities, attack vectors, industry technologies, trends, and techniques

Good understanding of the MITRE ATT&CK framework

In depth hands-on experience with Endpoint Security Platform administration

Basic knowledge of networks technologies (protocols, design concepts, access control)

Basic knowledge of security technologies (firewalls and endpoint protection)

Basic IT infrastructure technical and problem-solving skills

Good communication skills, both written and oral

Collaborative leadership style

Team player

Analytical skills

Report writing skills

Good verbal communication skills

QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12

Degree or Diploma in Computer Technology

ITIL Foundation qualification

CompTIA A+, N+ S+

Certifications in Endpoint Security platforms such as McAfee, Bitdefender, Microsoft

Mimecast experience

ADDITIONAL SKILLS/ATTRIBUTES

Advanced Microsoft Excel experience, specifically data interpretation

Good understanding of IT infrastructure

A high command of the English language both written and verbal is essential.

Self-motivated with the ability to work unsupervised.

Attention to detail

Punctuality

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to remain flexible and adapt to changing priorities with promptness, efficiency, and ease

Possess proficient analytical and decision-making skills

Demonstrated capacity for gathering and scrutinizing data to identify issues, opportunities, and patterns

A strong service-oriented (‘can-do’) culture, with a strong focus on the ‘internal customer’ approach, committed to exceeding customer expectations

Good communicator with the customer environment

Dynamic but aware of the views and feelings of others

Able to operate as a good team player

Drive and Energetic

Demonstrate clear purpose, enthusiasm, and commitment

Desired Skills:

Endpoint Security Analyst

