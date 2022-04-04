Full Stack Developer

Apr 4, 2022

Job Description:

  • Develop Company group websites that provide feature-rich web experiences
  • Perform a mix of maintenance, enhancements, and new development as required
  • HubSpot integration / customization
  • Website Security
  • Build Plug-in’s and custom API’s
  • SEO updating on pages
  • Consult to clients on Web/Platform/integration

Education: Minimum Requirements

  • Degree or diploma would be advantageous but is not a requirement.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience
  • WordPress developer
  • PHP knowledge
  • Java Script
  • Java Framework (Angular, etc )
  • Ability to integrate using API’s with WordPress
  • Custom web component creation
  • Experience as a Front-End Developer in HubSpot advantageous

