Full Stack Developer

Job Description:
- Develop Company group websites that provide feature-rich web experiences
- Perform a mix of maintenance, enhancements, and new development as required
- HubSpot integration / customization
- Website Security
- Build Plug-in’s and custom API’s
- SEO updating on pages
- Consult to clients on Web/Platform/integration
Education: Minimum Requirements
- Degree or diploma would be advantageous but is not a requirement.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience
- WordPress developer
- PHP knowledge
- Java Script
- Java Framework (Angular, etc )
- Ability to integrate using API’s with WordPress
- Custom web component creation
- Experience as a Front-End Developer in HubSpot advantageous
Apply now!
CV’s can be send to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful.