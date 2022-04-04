Full Stack Developer

Job Description:

Develop Company group websites that provide feature-rich web experiences

Perform a mix of maintenance, enhancements, and new development as required

HubSpot integration / customization

Website Security

Build Plug-in’s and custom API’s

SEO updating on pages

Consult to clients on Web/Platform/integration

Education: Minimum Requirements

Degree or diploma would be advantageous but is not a requirement.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

A minimum of 3 years’ experience

WordPress developer

PHP knowledge

Java Script

Java Framework (Angular, etc )

Ability to integrate using API’s with WordPress

Custom web component creation

Experience as a Front-End Developer in HubSpot advantageous

Apply now!

CV’s can be send to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position