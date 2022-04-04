IT Systems Designer Lead

A leading company is searching for a IT Systems Designer Lead. The main purpose of the role is to support IT and the Company by producing the technical design and specification of software solutions within the Banking and Payments functional area of the company.

Responsibilities:

Identify and understand detailed user requirements:

Identify and assess the user requirements by using Use Cases or User Stories.

Identify data conversion, integration, system and reporting requirements.

Perform technical solution design within architecture guidelines:

Research, document and prepare use cases on appropriate solutions.

Produce all neccessary design artifacts (System Requirements).

Specification, Interface Functional Specifications, Sequence and Data Flow Diagrams.

Ensure that system designs are optimized for the use of the organisation’s infrastructure and architecture.

Produce efficient and effective database designs.

Works closely with system owners and vendors to design document solutions.

Assist with planning application software upgrades.

Ensure that the required solution is delivered to specifications:

Align solution design with solution architecture and liaise with Solution Architect to ensure proper alignment

Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by Business Analyst

Review technical solutions and business process against specification

Assist Test Lead during Systems and Integration Testing

Understand, document and escelate project risks and issues

Liaise with other project areas to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.

Communicate effectively and timeously on function deliverables:

Manage user expectations through regular communication with the user group.

Communicate progress in Project progress and team status meetings.

Continuosly support the business environment:

Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field.

Requirements:

+6 Years experience in system analysis and design or with solid experience designing complex system intergration services and integration designs within banking systems.

National Diploma or Degree in IT or related field

In-depth understanding of systems analysis and design methodologies

Well-developed knowledge and practical experience designing solutions that integrate with payment gateways and banking solutions and good understanding of ISO 8583

Experience designing solutions that work with payments gateways, financial partners, platforms and technology.

Position based in Cape Town.

