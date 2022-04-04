Principle /Lead / Senior Web Methods Engineers

Role Purpose:

As a Principal / Lead / Senior Web Methods Engineer, you’ll be responsible for designing and implementing solutions to meet our clients’ needs. You will design, develop, and implement new software components that make up the core of our business. You will work closely with other members of the team to ensure all aspects of software development are delivered on time and within budget.

Qualifications

Minimum five years of experience in application integration using the web Methods application integration suite

Java / JEE, .NET Programming, and frameworks

Web Methods integration frameworks

Expert in REST API, Microservices, and SOA messaging

Extensive knowledge about event-driven systems, schema, orchestration, mapping, and ESB exception handling

Expert in database engineering using Oracle and SQL development

Knowledge about various architectures and protocols such as MOM, XSLT, SOA, UDDI, EDA, REST, XML, FTP, WSDL, and SOAP

Expert knowledge about secure transmissions, digital certificated, and PKI

Strong experience with data architecture and application architecture

Good communication (verbal and written)

Willing to learn new ways of doing things or technology

Ways of Work:

Pre-Grooming Analysis

Provide required solution specific inputs to support solution analysts when required

Backlog Refinement

Provide details relating to development considerations as input to sizing user story effort

PI Planning

Identify development backlog items/dependencies for feature realization along with capacity estimates

Provide development view and inputs to the team PI Plan

Requirements

Develop Integrations & solutions using Integration tool – SoftwareAG webMethods

Create and expose SOAP web services, REST services, API through webMethods

Work on web Methods ESB, Terracotta, Mediator, Integration Server, Universal Messaging, Managed File Transfer (MFT), API Portal, API Gateway, Microservices runtime to build services

Use webMethods API Gateway to manage APIs and API policies

Installing & Configuring WebMethods Software and upgrading the webMethods HIP infrastructure

Use Cross vista for Deployment, Version control, and maintenance of codes

Use Azure DevOps for build and release deployment of webMethods code

Developing webMethods utilities for teams to support their solutions

Help with debugging issues in different environments (Dev, QA, and Production)

Implement Governance control on the web Methods environment

Develop Solution Architecture repository

Code Review of solution and peer to peer code reviews for best practice

Exceptional technical troubleshooting skills

Strong teamwork and individual drive, highly motivated, articulate, and eager to learn

Code documentation, Technical Design Specifications and artifacts documentation on OneDrive or SharePoint repository

Experience in BPM stack offered by SoftwareAG. Exposure to BPM concepts with other tools is always an advantage. (Desired but not necessary)

Should have a firm hold of the Integration layer components of SoftwareAG such as Integration Server, My webMethod Server, Universal Messaging, File Transfer Gateway and Microservices runtime

Drilling further into the details, the below points to be covered

JDBC, JMS, FlatFile, Task, Basics of CAF, RDBMS, Process Designing, Optimize for the process (BAM), monitoring services, REST services, error handling, advanced java services,

API interaction with Universal Messaging, ESB performance – caching and enhanced XML parsing – Terracotta

Responsible for coaching, guiding, and mentoring junior members of the team to help them scale faster

Good knowledge of design patterns and recommends proper usage of patterns. Guides (and helps others) in creating and reusing components

Should be good in deployment guidelines and can support team during the deployment phase.

Good understanding of webMethods Business Rule, which includes the recommendation of placing the rule in the right places and exposing them as API. (Desired but not necessary)

Platform Team Delivery

Ask questions to clarify understanding and identify development tasks to be completed as part of user story delivery – during sprint planning

Create identified development tasks on the team delivery board against the user story

Execute/Deliver against agreed development tasks

Update ADO tasks in line with progress made

Provide status updates on existing development tasks and advise of any blockers in daily stand-ups

Integration Testing

Deploy completed and successfully tested items for integration testing with support from the System Team

User Acceptance Testing

Deploy successfully SIT tested items to the UAT environment for UAT testing with support from the System Team

