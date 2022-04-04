Project Manager IT

Our well-established Client is current looking for a Project Manager with 2 to 3 years project management experience in a software development environment.

Manage the delivery of a project in the SDLC using various Project management methodologies (Agile preferably). You would need to be an excellent communicator both written and verbal; a problem solver and an innovator. You should have the ability to facilitate technical discussions and get output and direction for the team.

Project Management tools:

  • MSP
  • Azure dev ops – work items (experience preferable)

Initiation and planning of project:

  • Accountable for the end-to-end project planning and a PM plan including plans for Scope, communication, risk & issues, cost and stakeholder management. Creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders.

Project closure:

  • Accountable for following the appropriate process for closing the project and communicating project closure to all stakeholders
  • Responsible for prioritizing improvements from Lessons Learned and ensuring action owners are assigned and informed.

Executing, Monitoring and Controlling:

  • Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project
  • Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required.
  • proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes
  • executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept informed.
  • tracking project decisions made on the project
  • Responsible for execution and communication of Deployment Plan (Pre-Go live, Go Live and Post Go live tasks

If you have experience with low to medium complexity projects within a software development environment, we’d love to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

