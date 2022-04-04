Project Manager IT

Our well-established Client is current looking for a Project Manager with 2 to 3 years project management experience in a software development environment.

Manage the delivery of a project in the SDLC using various Project management methodologies (Agile preferably). You would need to be an excellent communicator both written and verbal; a problem solver and an innovator. You should have the ability to facilitate technical discussions and get output and direction for the team.

Project Management tools:

MSP

Azure dev ops – work items (experience preferable)

Initiation and planning of project:

Accountable for the end-to-end project planning and a PM plan including plans for Scope, communication, risk & issues, cost and stakeholder management. Creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders.

Project closure:

Accountable for following the appropriate process for closing the project and communicating project closure to all stakeholders

Responsible for prioritizing improvements from Lessons Learned and ensuring action owners are assigned and informed.

Executing, Monitoring and Controlling:

Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project

Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required.

proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes

executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept informed.

tracking project decisions made on the project

Responsible for execution and communication of Deployment Plan (Pre-Go live, Go Live and Post Go live tasks

If you have experience with low to medium complexity projects within a software development environment, we’d love to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

