Project Manager IT

Our well-established Client is current looking for a Project Manager with 2 to 3 years project management experience in a software development environment.
Manage the delivery of a project in the SDLC using various Project management methodologies (Agile preferably). You would need to be an excellent communicator both written and verbal; a problem solver and an innovator. You should have the ability to facilitate technical discussions and get output and direction for the team.
Project Management tools:
- MSP
- Azure dev ops – work items (experience preferable)
Initiation and planning of project:
- Accountable for the end-to-end project planning and a PM plan including plans for Scope, communication, risk & issues, cost and stakeholder management. Creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders.
Project closure:
- Accountable for following the appropriate process for closing the project and communicating project closure to all stakeholders
- Responsible for prioritizing improvements from Lessons Learned and ensuring action owners are assigned and informed.
Executing, Monitoring and Controlling:
- Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project
- Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required.
- proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes
- executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept informed.
- tracking project decisions made on the project
- Responsible for execution and communication of Deployment Plan (Pre-Go live, Go Live and Post Go live tasks
If you have experience with low to medium complexity projects within a software development environment, we’d love to hear from you.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years