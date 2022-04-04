Regulatory Reporting Analyst

A very well-established, JSE-listed company is looking for a Regulatory Reporting Analyst to join their team.

The candidate will be responsible for:

Regulatory reporting

Risk management

BA returns

Minimum Requirements:

BCom Honours degree

3 years commercial experience

Regulatory Reporting experience

