Scrum Master Agile

We are looking for an individual who can work closely with development teams, support team leads, assist Product Managers and ensure our agile processes are tuned and taken to the next level. You will be responsible for evolving and enhancing existing processes, establishing and maintaining appropriate ceremonies such as daily stand-ups, Sprint Planning, Demonstrations and retrospectives.

This is a vital role improving delivery and providing product management with the detailed information they need to manage our strategic plans.

The Role

All functions of Sprint Planning & Management including

Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization.

Facilitate the communication across different technical teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Facilitate virtual communication, alignment and information flow within the Group

Support product managers in developing methods for managing the product roadmap and aligning it with the Agile delivery methods.

Gather and report the set of necessary metrics and report them to the appropriate stakeholders.

Help the delivery teams by analysing risk and tracking the delivery commitments.

Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company

Act as administrator for our agile tools (Clickup) setting up new users, projects, milestones and ensuring the correct permissions are set.

What we’re looking for

Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.

Degree in relevant discipline

Background in software development

Knowledge and experience in the use of Scaling and enterprise Agile framework.

Being an active Agile community participant.

Training and/or facilitation experience

Plus

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Excellence in identifying planning/estimation methods for Agile teams that really works.

Experience in Clickup/Jira and other issue tracking systems

Ability to define and generate accurate progress reports

Delivery focussed, understands the need to release new features frequently and to a high quality

Ability to recognise areas for improvement and implement the necessary processes, ensure they are followed to achieve goals.

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from developers and team leads to senior management and executives.

Able to run meetings to strict agenda, avoiding off-track items, managing time effectively and ensuring all participants remain on topic.

Able to identify impediments to progress, address where possible and escalate when necessary.

Be a self-starter, organised and methodical with a good appreciation of business and commercial values

Your teams :

Build robust, integrated applications and modules to support and enable supply chain consulting, managed service and 4PL businesses. These transactional applications and modules will service as the foundation for the business analytics and AI capability, the team is developing.

Desired Skills:

Agile coach

scrum master

CSM

PSM

Scrum Coaching

Scrum Management

SDLC

clickup

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a technology agnostic consulting and technology business dedictated to creating innovative business solutions that help enterprises boost performance.

With a wide range of customers across most industry sectors, they are acknowldged as one of the leading mid sized firms,providing business optimisation solutions across supply chains, business systems and smart city solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance bonuses

